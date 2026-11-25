The fault in the Sea of Marmara, south of Istanbul, is the area with the highest seismic risk in Europe, and in an extreme scenario it could trigger a magnitude 7.6 earthquake. This is shown by a new assessment by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), cited by “Türkiye Today”.

According to the study, the tectonic energy accumulated along the main fault creates a 50 percent probability of an earthquake with a magnitude between 7.2 and 7.4 occurring in the coming decades. The assessment was made by Professor Marco Bonhoff, who has been studying the area for decades.

In a strong earthquake, however, secondary branches of the fault could also be activated. In that case, the maximum possible magnitude could reach 7.6. According to GFZ, an earthquake of this strength would release approximately twice as much energy as a magnitude 7.4 quake.

The fault is not a single continuous line

Previous assessments have primarily viewed the fault in the Sea of Marmara as a single continuous fault line. New geological, geophysical and geodetic studies reveal a more complex picture - a network of interconnected main and secondary faults, each with different characteristics.

The fault system is part of the North Anatolian Fault Zone, along which the Eurasian and Anatolian tectonic plates move relative to one another. In some places, the segments are locked and the plates cannot move freely. This causes tectonic stress to build up gradually.

“The important point is that we cannot limit the period in which such an earthquake could occur, let alone identify a specific time,” Marco Bonhoff said, as quoted by GFZ.

No earthquake has occurred along the main segment since 1766

No earthquake with a magnitude above 7 has occurred along the main segment of the fault in the Sea of Marmara since 1766. Historical data indicate that major earthquakes in the area occur on average approximately every 250 years.

The results were published as a scientific commentary in the journal “Geophysical Journal International”. The German scientists point out that the fault’s more complex structure necessitates a reassessment of earthquake scenarios and more targeted seismic monitoring of and beneath the seabed.

Sources: bta.bg, turkiyetoday.com