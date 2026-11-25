European countries have not rejected the invitation to send their representatives to Moscow to discuss the issue of Ukraine, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said. According to him, the invitation remains valid, but no meeting in the Russian capital has been agreed yet.

„We have not received an outright rejection. There have been various public statements, but there are also signals coming through other channels, for example by telephone,“ Ushakov said. He added that Moscow hopes European countries will respond to the proposal in one way or another.

The invitation was extended earlier in November

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had proposed that European diplomats visit Moscow to clarify their countries’ positions on peace talks on Ukraine. According to the Russian side, this should happen before the format of further dialogue is determined.

Putin said Moscow first wants to understand what Europe intends to bring to the talks. After clarifying the European positions, Russia will decide how to proceed with the dialogue on Ukraine.

No decision on European participation in the talks

Ushakov clarified that no agreement had yet been reached on a meeting with European representatives in Moscow. No decision has been made on their participation in the trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States either.

The European Commission said it was aware of the Russian invitation, but continues to focus on discussions in a multilateral format. Europe has not been represented in the US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine held so far.

Sources: bta.bg, aa.com.tr