Poland could discuss shooting down Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory if they were heading towards Polish airspace. This would, however, require changes to the legislation and an official agreement with Ukraine, former Polish National Defence Minister Janusz Onyszkiewicz told Ukrinform.

According to him, the current rules governing the use of the Polish armed forces in peacetime do not allow such actions outside the country’s territory. The changes would have to affect both the regulations on the use of military force and the law on the protection of the state border.

Poland uses combat aircraft to intercept aerial targets, but sending Polish aircraft over Ukraine would mean the armed forces of a NATO country entering Ukrainian airspace. According to Onyszkiewicz, this would create additional political and military complications.

„Even without aircraft entering Ukrainian airspace, the possibility of engaging with our own assets, including various missiles, targets flying towards Poland from the Ukrainian side could be discussed,“ Onyszkiewicz said.

He specified that such a scenario would require long-range assets capable of intercepting aerial targets over Ukrainian territory, as well as a legal basis and a formal agreement between Warsaw and Kyiv. „This is an issue that should begin to be discussed,“ the former minister said.

Ukraine could receive more air defence missiles

Onyszkiewicz described it as a simpler option for the allies to provide Ukraine with additional anti-aircraft missiles and air defence systems. This would allow the Ukrainian military to intercept the objects heading towards Poland themselves.

He acknowledged that this would require political will, as the countries would have to allocate part of their own defence resources. „I think this simply needs to be done. Whether it will be politically possible given the concerns of many countries remains an open question,“ Onyszkiewicz said.

Three Russian missiles entered Polish airspace

His comments came after the incident on 20 November, when three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles violated Polish airspace. This happened on the day of a demonstration of an exercise by the Coalition of the Willing in Nowa Dęba, in the south-eastern part of the country.

Onyszkiewicz believes that the violation may have been a deliberate move by Russia. In his view, the main aim was not to intimidate the Polish army or government, but society, prompting it to start calling for an end to support for Ukraine.

„Russia’s main aim is to frighten Polish society, not our military or the Polish government,“ the former minister said.

The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Georgy Mikhno over the violation of the airspace. NATO will provide Poland with an AWACS aircraft for long-range radar surveillance and the control of aviation. Polish National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the allies still were not showing sufficient determination on the issue of shooting down over Ukraine aerial objects heading towards Poland.

Onyszkiewicz also called for continued military support for Ukraine, including stable arms deliveries from the United States. He also stressed the importance of closer Polish-Ukrainian cooperation in developing strike capabilities and counter-drone systems.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, investing.com, polskieradio.pl