The destruction of the road section of the Crimean Bridge is a serious symbolic and political blow to Moscow, but the military consequences for Russia will likely remain limited mainly to southern Ukraine. This is the assessment of the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI).

„There is no doubt that Crimea is an important military and political base for Russia,“ the analysts say. However, they note that the peninsula’s role in Russian military logistics has changed because of the continuing Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure over the past year.

The railway cannot handle all the traffic

The Ukrainian attack on the road section was carried out during the night of November 16, followed by another strike on November 17. After that, traffic on the road section was halted, and part of the structure collapsed. According to RUSI, if the bridge remains unusable for several months or up to a year, traffic will be redirected to the railway link, ferries and the land route through Russia.

However, the railway bridge across the Kerch Strait was designed with limited load-bearing capacity and cannot suddenly handle the entire volume of freight needed to supply Crimea. Ferry services to the peninsula are already largely out of operation.

Another option is the use of the R-280 route, known as the “Novorossiya” road. It is located more than 100 kilometers from the front line, but this year it has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian drones. This has led to traffic jams and higher costs for logistics operators.

The strongest impact is expected in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions

RUSI assesses that Russia has long ceased to rely primarily on the Crimean Bridge for military transport. By 2024, most deliveries of military cargo across it had been halted. Supplies to the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are carried out mainly by rail from Russian territory.

More tangible consequences are expected in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, where Russian forces received supplies from Crimea by rail. The link is still operating, but every additional burden increases the risk of delays and shortages. According to the analysis, Russia’s centralized distribution of resources could temporarily leave some troops with reduced supplies before redistribution or redeployment is carried out.

The debris from the collapsed section in the shallow waters of the strait is also hindering the movement of large vessels. This temporarily limits access to the grain terminals in the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Mariupol via the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

According to RUSI, the operation also had a clear political dimension. It was carried out immediately before Vladimir Putin’s visit to China, where he was due to attend a meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The analysts point out that the bridge had been presented as a sign of Russia’s physical and political control over Crimea.

Following the renewed attack, Moscow-appointed head of occupied Crimea Sergei Aksyonov confirmed that traffic had been halted. Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the collapsed structure had blocked the Kerch-Yenikale Canal.

Sources: unian.net