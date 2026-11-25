Ukraine has reported the world's first destruction of a jet-powered drone with a combat laser. The system brought down a “Geran” drone while protecting a critical infrastructure facility, said Serhiy Beskrestnov, adviser to the Ukrainian president on the development of technological areas in defense.

This concerns the Blysk laser air-defense installation, developed by Carmin Sky. According to Beskrestnov, the system is already showing its first results in combat conditions.

Testing Continues

“Recently, a combat laser deployed to protect a critical infrastructure facility brought down a ‘Geran’ jet-powered drone for the first time in the world,” Beskrestnov said.

The technology is being developed במסגרת the state program “Private Air Defense” with the support of the “Brave-1” defense technology cluster. According to Beskrestnov, several Ukrainian companies are working on the use of lasers for air defense.

He stressed that laser technologies are complex and require significant financial resources. Despite the reported combat use, it is still too early to speak of serial production of Blysk.

“Testing is continuing, during which the lasers are protecting critically important infrastructure facilities,” Beskrestnov said.

The information about the drone that was struck does not include details about the location of the facility, the distance to the target, or the specific parameters of its combat use. The report about the result came from Beskrestnov, while no independent confirmation from the Ukrainian Armed Forces or another official institution was cited.

Months Ago, Ukraine Announced Plans for a Laser Weapon

In July 2026, Andriy Lebedenko, deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that laser systems for striking aerial targets were being developed in the country. At the time, he said that within 2-3 months, weapons capable of countering aerial threats more effectively than machine guns could emerge.

Lebedenko also said that the systems under development were already capable of striking FPV drones and were being used in operations against “Shahed” drones. The new report about Blysk shows that the technology has moved to testing in real-world conditions, but not yet to serial production.

Sources: unian.net, interfax.com.ua, militarnyi.com