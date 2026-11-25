U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has put on hold the idea of encouraging Russia to end its war against Ukraine through favorable economic deals. The energy and aviation projects proposed by Washington have not interested Moscow, which continues to insist that Kyiv make territorial concessions.

“Reuters” reports the change in approach. According to the information, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner indicated to European representatives that business partnership is no longer being considered one of the main tools for persuading Russia to end the hostilities.

Oil, titanium and Nord Stream were discussed

Earlier, Trump’s team had considered the possibility of American companies participating in large-scale projects on Russian territory. The areas under discussion included Russia’s oil sector, titanium production and energy infrastructure.

One of the ideas envisaged the participation of an American investor in the Nord Stream gas pipeline project, through which gas was delivered from Russia to Germany before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to data cited by “Reuters”, the issue was discussed in October by American and Russian representatives, including Jared Kushner.

Kushner and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff had attempted to help broker a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv. Kushner viewed economic cooperation as a possible way to restore peace.

Territorial demands remain an obstacle

The Russian side subsequently lost interest in the proposed format. “It was completely obvious that the Russians were not interested in such proposals,” a source told the “Financial Times”.

The main obstacle remains the conditions Moscow is setting for the end of the war. Russia continues to insist that Ukraine relinquish territories and accept other concessions that Kyiv considers unacceptable.

Thus, the prospects for economic cooperation with the United States have not proved sufficient incentive for the Kremlin to soften its position in the negotiations. Separately, in October the Trump administration temporarily eased U.S. sanctions restrictions on Russian fuel. The decision was linked to arrangements for supplying Russian diesel fuel to global markets with the aim of lowering energy prices.

Sources: obozrevatel.com