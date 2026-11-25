Russia’s “Starlink” – this is how experts refer to the “Rassvet” (“Dawn”) satellite communications system, which will operate in low Earth orbit and is currently being developed by the Russian aerospace company „Bureau 1440“. Interest in this Russian satellite system grew after Russian forces lost access to terminals of the American “Starlink” system – devices that had previously provided communications and internet access in the combat zone in Ukraine. On the front line, “Starlink” assists drone operators and command personnel, for example, by allowing them to receive footage from cameras mounted on unmanned aerial vehicles. The system is also used to maintain communications between service members.

Russia had managed to obtain “Starlink” terminals

Although Russian territory falls outside “Starlink’s” official coverage area, Russian forces had managed to acquire terminals through “unauthorized” channels via third countries, enabling them to use the same system as the Ukrainian armed forces.

At the beginning of 2026, in coordination with Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, SpaceX introduced a “whitelist” for “Starlink” terminals – a registry of verified devices authorized to operate on the network in Ukraine. As a result, the terminals used by Russian forces were deactivated. After that, reports of serious disruptions to communications along the front line began appearing on Russian social media channels supporting the war in Ukraine.

In May, „Bloomberg" reported that after the Russian armed forces were left without “Starlink”, the Ukrainian army had regained control of around 400 square kilometers of its territory.

What is the “Rassvet” system?

The first satellite launches for the “Rassvet” system took place in March and July 2026. According to information from Ukrainian military intelligence, reported by Reuters at the beginning of November, Russia is already using the “Rassvet” satellite communications system in its attacks against Ukraine, specifically to improve the accuracy of combat and reconnaissance drones, as well as to increase their resilience against electronic warfare systems.

“However, the Russian satellite network is still not extensive enough to provide continuous coverage of Ukrainian territory,” Andriy Yusov of Ukrainian military intelligence told Reuters.

A replacement for “Starlink” for the Russian army?

Russia aims to create a functional “independent” alternative to “Starlink” by the end of 2027, consisting of 292 satellites in orbit, Georgy Trishkin – an analyst specializing in rocket launches and creator of the „Texas Bulletin" Telegram channel – said in an interview with DW.

According to Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the main danger associated with the “Rassvet” system is that it will enable the Russian army to control drones over Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian forces are currently unable to use “Starlink” to guide drones over Russian territory because the service does not operate there.