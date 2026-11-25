Everyone is tired of the war in Ukraine, and Europe cannot build a new security architecture without Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an extensive interview with the French publication “Le Point”.

According to him, Belarus has a central role in future talks on the security of the continent. Lukashenko identifies Polotsk as the geographical center of Europe and says that his country cannot be ignored when decisions on the European order are being made.

Lukashenko warns of a global conflict

The Belarusian leader claims that refusing dialogue with Russia is a serious mistake. In his view, the belief that Moscow cannot achieve a military victory in Ukraine is not sufficient grounds for excluding it from the negotiations.

“There can be no security architecture in Europe without the East, without Russia,” Lukashenko said. He warned that such an approach could lead to a third world war, including a nuclear confrontation.

Lukashenko links Russia’s demands to NATO’s eastward expansion. He claims that after the end of the Cold War, the West made promises to Russia that were later broken. As an example, he cites the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which was related to Ukraine’s renunciation of nuclear weapons.

According to him, Russia and the United States were among the countries guaranteeing the document, together with Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan. Lukashenko said that Moscow had received assurances of security and that NATO would not advance toward its borders, but those commitments were not fulfilled.

Call for Europe to take part in the negotiations

The Belarusian president said that European countries should sit down at the negotiating table. He said he had defended this position during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and with the Russian representatives taking part in the negotiating process.

According to Lukashenko, the impression that Russia does not want European participation does not correspond to reality. He described the new round of talks that has begun and the inclusion of European countries as progress for the future of the continent.

Lukashenko said that he maintains regular contact with French President Emmanuel Macron. According to him, the two discuss peace in Ukraine, the role of Russia and Belarus, and Europe’s future security.

Is it possible to withdraw the missiles from Belarus?

Asked whether the Russian missiles in Belarus capable of carrying nuclear weapons could be withdrawn in exchange for a commitment from the West not to deploy its own missiles and nuclear weapons near Russia’s borders, Lukashenko replied that such a scenario could not be ruled out.

“The most important thing is to have peace,” he said, adding that he supports any solution that contributes to resolving the situation in Ukraine, stops the loss of life and guarantees stability in Europe.

Sources: bta.bg