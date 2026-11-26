Seven people were injured in the ballistic attack on Kyiv late on November 25. Three of the injured were taken to hospital, with two of them in serious condition, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said.

“As a result of the enemy’s nighttime attack on the capital, seven people were injured,” a statement from the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Several buildings hit

The strikes were recorded in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district. It was initially reported that a building on the territory of an industrial zone had been hit, followed by another non-residential building.

It was later established that a shopping center in the same district had also been affected. The Kyiv City Military Administration said the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles.

Condition of the injured

Vitali Klitschko specified that three of the injured had been transported to hospital by medical teams. Two of them are in serious condition, while no further medical details were provided in the report about the other four injured people.

As of the publication of the latest information, there had been no reports of fatalities in the attack. No information was provided about the extent of the material damage to the affected buildings and shopping center either.

Sources: unian.net