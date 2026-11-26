“This is my moral testament.” This is how the letter left by former Italian police chief Gianni De Gennaro before his death begins. In the message, he defends his professional honour and states that he never violated his oath of loyalty to his homeland.

“In a few minutes I will no longer be here, so you can well understand that a “man sentenced to death” cannot lie,” De Gennaro wrote. He addressed the text to the competent authorities, hoping they would act with integrity and make it public.

The letter was published by the newspaper “Corriere della Sera,” the Italian news agency ANSA reported. In it, De Gennaro rejects suggestions that he acted contrary to the interests of the state. “I have never violated my oath of loyalty to my homeland, and I have never wanted anything for myself,” he stated.

Investigation into the Via D'Amelio assassination

De Gennaro, 78, was found dead with a gunshot wound at his home in Tuscany on Saturday. His death came just days after he was informed that he was under investigation for allegedly steering the investigation into the Via D'Amelio assassination in Palermo in the wrong direction.

In the attack, carried out by Cosa Nostra in 1992, magistrate Paolo Borsellino, known for his work against the Mafia, and five of his bodyguards were killed. The investigation into De Gennaro concerns the way in which the case was handled, but he himself does not admit guilt and describes his letter as a moral testament.

Career at the helm of Italian institutions

De Gennaro headed the Italian police from 2000 to 2007. He subsequently held other senior positions in government and business. Between 2012 and 2013, he served as Undersecretary of State to the Prime Minister in the government of former Prime Minister Mario Monti.

From 2013 to 2020, he was chairman of “Leonardo” - the defence and aerospace giant formerly known as “Finmeccanica.” In the message he left behind, he insisted that he had not sought personal gain and that throughout his professional career he had acted in the service of the state.

Sources: bta.bg, ansa.it