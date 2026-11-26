The prospects for achieving peace in Ukraine may improve in the spring of 2027, Romania’s President Nicușor Dan said in Brussels. He made the statement before the meeting of the European Council, when asked whether a peace agreement could be reached by the end of 2026.

“At this point, I am not very optimistic,” Dan said. According to him, Russia is counting on winter to increase pressure on Ukrainian society because of difficulties with the operation of the country’s energy infrastructure.

“I think that next spring there will be better chances for peace,” the Romanian president said. He stressed that this would require continued support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia.

Europe Expects to Take Part in Future Negotiations

Nicușor Dan expressed confidence that European countries would participate in the next discussions and negotiations on ending the war. His statement comes amid diplomatic efforts to establish terms for ending the hostilities and security guarantees for Ukraine.

At the meeting of the European Council on November 26 and 27, the leaders of the European Union are discussing the bloc’s long-term budget and financial support for Ukraine in 2027. One of the main issues is securing funding for Kyiv’s economic and military needs.

The Romanian president’s statement does not represent a confirmed timeframe for concluding a peace agreement. It is a political assessment that conditions for progress may become more favorable in the spring of 2027, while no specific timetable for ending the war has been announced.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, apnews.com, eurointegration.com.ua