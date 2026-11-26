Ukrainian attacks on Russian ships in Libyan waters violate international law, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said. Ankara called on the warring parties to refrain from attacking civilian vessels and to comply with international rules.

The position was presented at the ministry’s weekly briefing in Ankara. According to the Turkish side, hostile actions in the waters of a neutral state are unlawful.

“Under international law, it is unlawful to conduct hostile actions in the waters of a neutral state,” Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said.

The ministry also said that the Libyan side had referred the issue of the attacks on ships in and near the port of Benghazi to the General Assembly and the UN Security Council. The statement did not specify any dates for consideration of the case.

Ukraine: The Operation Was Self-Defense

Over the weekend, a Russian warship and a cargo vessel were attacked with drones in Libyan waters. On Tuesday, Ukraine’s foreign minister described the operation as a lawful act of self-defense.

The position was expressed following criticism from the government in Tripoli. Ukraine and Turkey offer opposing legal assessments of the actions: Kyiv presents them as part of the right to self-defense, while Ankara considers them unlawful in the territory and waters of a neutral state.

The case is putting diplomatic pressure on Libya, which is not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine. According to Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense, the attacks involved vessels located in or near the port of Benghazi, while the Libyan side has referred the matter to the UN’s main bodies.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com