Serbia will elect a president on December 27. Parliament Speaker Aleksandar Čupić scheduled the snap election following the resignation of Aleksandar Vučić, who shortened his term and left the presidency on September 27.

Čupić is also temporarily serving as head of state. He called on citizens to vote and stressed the importance of democratic institutions, sound laws and voter awareness.

“I call on all citizens of the Republic of Serbia to act responsibly and go to the polls on December 27,” Aleksandar Čupić said.

He expressed hope that voters would face a difficult choice between worthy candidates and their programmes, and that the next president would have strong legitimacy.

The vote following Vučić’s resignation

Aleksandar Vučić resigned as president on September 27 in order to take part in the snap parliamentary election. The presidential vote is being held after his term was terminated before the expiry of the constitutional term.

The parliamentary election was won by the “Student List,” which won 140 seats in the 250-seat parliament and secured an absolute majority. Vučić’s parliamentary group, “Serbia Wins,” won 103 seats.

Čupić takes the helm of parliament

Aleksandar Čupić was elected speaker of the Serbian parliament a week before the presidential election was scheduled. He secured the post as the candidate of the “Student List,” which won the parliamentary vote.

The upcoming election will determine the head of state following Vučić’s resignation. At the time the vote was scheduled, no candidates had been announced for the presidential race.

Sources: bta.bg, n1info.rs