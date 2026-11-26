The Kremlin accused Ukraine of attempting to expand the war to the Mediterranean and Baltic seas after Ukrainian naval drones attacked Russian vessels in Libya and off Finland. Moscow described the actions as dangerous and warned that they could affect coastal states and NATO.

“No one wants the conflict to spread geographically, but these actions by the Kyiv regime are potentially very dangerous,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. According to him, Russia is witnessing “terrorist activity” by Ukraine in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas.

The comment came after a joint statement by U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The two called on Russia not to take actions that expand the full-scale war in Ukraine, which began in 2022. The statement was published after their meeting in Florida and sounded like a warning to Moscow about its possible response to Ukrainian strikes against Russian interests beyond the front line.

The Attack in the Libyan Port

On Sunday, Ukrainian naval drones struck a Russian corvette located in the port of Benghazi. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the vessel was sunk. The Libyan National Army, which controls the eastern part of the country and maintains close ties with Russia, said that two of its naval officers had been killed in the attack. At least 10 people, including Libyan and Russian citizens, were injured.

The Libyan National Army said it would take retaliatory action “at the right time, in the right place and with the right means.” According to The Associated Press, Ukrainian officials said the operation had not been directed against Libyans. The strike was carried out about 2,400 kilometers from the front line in Ukraine.

Tensions in the Baltic Sea as Well

A day before the attack in Benghazi, a Russian cargo ship linked to Moscow’s military logistics was hit by a drone in the Gulf of Finland. The “Sparta II” was sailing toward the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad when a fire broke out on board. The vessel was escorted by a Russian rescue ship after entering Finnish territorial waters.

Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the strike off Finland, but a Finnish military official said Kyiv was likely behind it. Russia described the attack as an escalation of tensions in international waters.

Libyan authorities condemned the strike in Benghazi. Italy said it was wrong to attack Russian ships in Libyan waters, while Norway called on Ukraine to exercise caution during operations in the Baltic Sea and to preserve stability in the region.

Sources: reuters.com, investing.com, apnews.com