Russia is completing preparations for a new massive strike on Ukraine, with possible targets including energy and logistics infrastructure, as well as critical facilities in cities and populated areas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this following a meeting held via videoconference. According to him, the information came from Ukrainian intelligence.

Zelensky said he expects a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the results of talks with partner countries regarding the delivery of air defense equipment. He identified securing interceptor missiles for Patriot and NASAMS systems as the main priority.

Strikes on the energy grid continue

The Ukrainian president said that Russian attacks on the energy system have not stopped. According to him, substations, overhead power lines and the entire electricity supply network in the country are coming under fire.

“The situation today is particularly difficult in Dnipro, Dnipro district and Pavlohrad. All the forces needed for the repairs have been deployed,” Zelensky said.

He added that work is also underway in Odesa and the surrounding region, Kharkiv region, Konotop and throughout Sumy region. According to the president, reserve equipment is available, while repair crews are working around the clock.

Seven injured in strike on Kyiv

The announcement of the planned new strike comes after a series of attacks on Ukrainian cities. During the night of November 26, ballistic missiles hit Kyiv. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported seven people injured and strikes in Desnianskyi district – in an industrial area, a non-residential building and a shopping center.

Later that day, drones attacked Kharkiv. A higher education institution building was also hit. A woman was killed in the attack and six people were injured.

Ukrainian authorities have not specified when the expected new massive strike will take place. Kyiv continues talks with its partners on strengthening air defense, while repair crews restore damaged energy infrastructure in the affected areas.

Sources: unian.net