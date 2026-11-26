The leader of France’s National Rally, Marine Le Pen, condemned as “low political manoeuvres” the attempts by European leaders to reach an agreement on the European Union’s multiannual budget by the end of the year.

According to her, the agreement for the 2028–2034 period would be difficult to revise if she wins the presidential election in France in the spring of 2027. Le Pen expressed her position on X while EU leaders were meeting in Brussels.

“Our country is on the brink of bankruptcy and social upheaval. Our leaders should focus on its recovery instead of trying, through petty political manoeuvres, to obstruct the democratic choice of the French people,” Le Pen wrote.

The French politician is considered the favourite in the upcoming election. She says that, if victorious, she will reduce France’s financial contribution to the EU budget and end aid to Ukraine within six months.

Her statement directly links the European budget negotiations to France’s future political direction. Le Pen claims that the decisions are being deliberately taken before the election in order to limit the ability of a new French government to alter the agreements.

Negotiations on the EU’s next multiannual financial framework are continuing. So far, no final agreement between the member states has been announced.

Sources: bta.bg