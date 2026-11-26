Russia attacked two foreign cargo ships overnight off the Ukrainian port of Odesa, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi said. According to him, the vessels were carrying a total of more than 100,000 tonnes of grain.

“At sea off Odesa, the Russians attacked two foreign civilian ships carrying more than 100,000 tonnes of grain,” Koretskyi said, quoted by Reuters. He did not specify where the cargo originated or where the grain had been loaded.

The Ukrainian side says exports through the key Black Sea ports in the Odesa region have been almost completely halted since the end of July, after Russia intensified attacks on grain terminals and commercial ships. Moscow denies attacking civilian targets.

The ports handled 90% of exports

Before the escalation of hostilities, the three ports in the Odesa region handled around 90% of Ukraine’s agricultural and metallurgical exports. Kyiv has not introduced an official ban on their operation, but shipowners avoid them because of security risks.

Higher insurance costs are also restricting commercial operations. Earlier this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said supplies from the ports of Odesa were being carried out only sporadically. Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said that no exports were being carried out through them.

More railcars to Odesa, but lower overall exports

Despite the restrictions, rail transport continues to deliver grain to the Black Sea ports. Consulting company APK-Inform reported that between November 12 and 18, 429 railcars carrying grain were sent to Odesa – four times more than in the previous week.

Ukraine has not published official data on deliveries through its Black Sea ports. Agricultural exports are being redirected to the ports on the Danube River and to rail routes across land borders with Eastern European countries.

Since the beginning of the July 2026 – June 2027 season, Ukraine has exported 7.6 million tonnes of grain. The amount is lower than the 11.5 million tonnes reported for the same period of the previous season. The latest attack on ships off Odesa increases uncertainty surrounding the main maritime route for Ukrainian agricultural exports.

Sources: bta.bg