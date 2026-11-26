A Russian Su-57 fighter jet was filmed near a Tu-160 strategic bomber during an air patrol over the Sea of Japan. The footage has been analyzed by Military Watch Magazine as the first publicly documented participation of a Su-57 in escorting a Russian strategic bomber.

The video shows two Tu-160s accompanied by Su-35 and Su-30SM fighter jets. The aircraft appearing next to one of the bombers was identified as a Su-57 based on the shape of its fuselage and vertical tail surfaces. The exact number of Su-57s involved, as well as the duration of any potential participation in the mission, has not been officially disclosed.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that the Tu-160 flight lasted approximately 10 hours and that the bombers were escorted by Su-35S and Su-30SM aircraft. The ministry stated that “international rules for the use of airspace were strictly observed.”

South Korean military officials confirmed the presence of two Tu-160s and two Su-35s in the area between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. The aircraft entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone, prompting South Korean fighter jets to scramble. No violation of national airspace was detected.

The aircraft came from Russia’s Far East

The mission likely involved the 23rd Fighter Aviation Regiment, based at Dzyomgi airfield. The unit is the first operational formation of Russia’s Aerospace Forces to receive the Su-57, with deliveries to it likely beginning in 2023.

The base is located near the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where Su-35 and Su-57 aircraft are manufactured. The regiment’s location is important for Russian aviation in the Far East, where Moscow maintains forces across a vast territory with a limited number of combat aircraft.

The third Su-57 delivery of the year

On November 19, the United Aircraft Corporation delivered a new batch of Su-57s to Russia’s Aerospace Forces. This is the third publicly announced delivery of aircraft of this type in 2026, but the exact number of aircraft in the individual batches has not been disclosed.

The fighters currently use AL-41F-1S engines. The newer AL-51F engine is expected to improve the Su-57’s performance and range, but its introduction is being delayed. In the same region, the United States maintains F-35 fighters at bases in Japan, turning the flight of the Russian Su-57 into a demonstration of Moscow’s presence in East Asia.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, chosun.com