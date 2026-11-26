Around 2,800 troops from 11 European countries took part in the KOALICJA 26.2 exercise, held from November 9 to 22 in Poland. The manoeuvres were jointly led by France and the United Kingdom and tested the ability of multinational forces to deploy and operate together in support of Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye and the United Kingdom took part in the exercise. Most of the activities were held at the „Nowa Dęba“ training area in southeastern Poland, while the Polish armed forces provided the hosting and logistics.

Testing rapid deployment

Personnel and equipment were moved by air, sea, road and rail. The military tested the reception of units, their organisation, supply and integration into a joint command.

Land, air, naval and space components took part in the manoeuvres. Ground forces practised defence against drone attacks and operations in trenches, while the air forces conducted training flights. The United Kingdom took part with around 300 troops, „Typhoon“ fighter jets and a „Voyager“ aircraft for aerial refuelling.

British Defence Secretary John Healey said:

„This exercise shows that the United Kingdom, together with France and our allies, is preparing for the day when peace comes to Ukraine.“

The forces are not part of NATO

Although NATO countries are taking part in the exercise, KOALICJA 26.2 is not a NATO operation. It is the first large-scale field test of the Multinational Force for Ukraine, known as MNF-U, which is the military component of the coalition of the willing.

MNF-U was formally established in January 2026 through a letter of intent between the United Kingdom, France and Ukraine. The forces are intended for possible deployment only after the end of hostilities, subject to political and military conditions being met and at the invitation of the Ukrainian government.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, MNF-U is not a peacekeeping mission and is not tasked with monitoring a ceasefire. Its main role would be to support the rebuilding and strengthening of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as to provide a presence in the airspace and maritime areas around Ukraine. The coalition is also expected to assist with mine clearance in the Black Sea.

First practical test of the plans

The exercise was the result of months of preparations for a possible European security role in Ukraine after the war. It turned the political declarations of the coalition of the willing into a practical test of the movement, command and supply of forces from different countries.

Holding the manoeuvres in Poland made it possible to test the logistics of the eastern flank without sending forces into an area of active hostilities. The next steps will depend on the course of the war, a possible ceasefire agreement and the decisions of the countries participating in MNF-U.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, lemonde.fr