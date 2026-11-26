Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened that one million Palestinians would be moved to the southern parts of the Gaza Strip if Hamas does not disarm voluntarily. The warning is linked to the second stage of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan.

“The Islamist movement must either disarm voluntarily and the Gaza Strip become a demilitarized zone in accordance with President Trump's plan, or the Israel Defense Forces will disarm it as part of an operation that will lead to the transfer of one million Gaza residents to the southern parts of the enclave,” Katz wrote.

The Israeli minister also said that 70% of Gaza's territory has been devastated and is controlled by the Israeli army. According to him, Hamas' control over the remaining 30% is “illusory.” Under the ceasefire agreement, Israel has the right to maintain a military presence in 53% of the enclave.

New strikes and Hamas officials killed

Katz's warning came amid new Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in Gaza. Health workers reported nine people killed overnight, including senior Hamas official Khaled Abu Nada and his wife.

The two were killed in a strike on an apartment in the central city of Deir al-Balah. The Israeli army said that Abu Nada was responsible for managing Hamas' banking and investment system and had directed funds toward financing attacks.

The Hamas-controlled Palestinian Civil Defense Service confirmed his death and presented him as deputy education minister in Gaza. The movement itself confirmed that Abu Nada had been killed but did not comment on the Israeli claims about his activities. Hamas described the attacks on civil society and academic representatives as a “shameful crime” and said that targeted killings violated the ceasefire agreement and international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that 80 Hamas members had been killed in operations over the past month. “No terrorist has immunity, and none of Hamas' leaders will escape us,” Netanyahu said.

Warning follows previous relocation plans

Abu Nada is the third senior Hamas official declared killed by the Israeli army this week. Earlier, the IDF reported the deaths of the head of the group's internal security service in Gaza and another of its officials responsible for security in the northern part of the enclave.

Katz's new threat continues a course he outlined as early as July 2025, when he proposed the creation of a “humanitarian city” on the ruins of Rafah. The plan initially envisaged housing around 600,000 Palestinians there, followed by a larger portion of Gaza's population.

Since the beginning of the war, which started after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to data cited by Agence France-Presse. Despite the ceasefire agreement in effect, the Israeli army continues to carry out strikes in the enclave almost daily.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com