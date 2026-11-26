The 235th Garrison Military Court in Moscow has ordered the detention of Colonel General Yuri Grekhov, deputy commander-in-chief of Russia’s Aerospace Forces for armaments. The decision was made on November 25 at the request of the Main Military Investigative Directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee.

The publicly available entry in the court database does not specify the particular crime. “Kommersant”, however, reports that according to the charges, Grekhov accepted a bribe on an especially large scale. The allegation is at the pre-trial investigation stage and does not constitute an established finding of guilt.

International media outlets, citing court data, also confirm that the measure was imposed by a Moscow military court, but note that the court record itself does not disclose the nature of the charges. Investigators have not published information about the amount of the alleged bribe or about any other defendants in the case.

Career in the air defense forces

Yuri Grekhov has been serving in the military since 1979. Between 2007 and 2009, he was chief of staff and deputy commander of an air defense division. In 2013, he became chief of staff of the air and missile defense forces and their first deputy commander.

From 2018 to 2021, Grekhov commanded these forces as part of the Aerospace Forces. In 2021, he was appointed deputy commander-in-chief for armaments and was promoted to the rank of colonel general.

In 2022, the European Union included him on a sanctions list, citing his responsibility within Russia’s military command structure for actions undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Second arrest of a senior military official in two months

Grekhov’s case follows the detention of Major General Sergei Nikitushkin by the same 235th Garrison Military Court in October. Nikitushkin headed a department associated with the training and material facilities of the Main Directorate for Combat Training of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to RBC, Nikitushkin was charged with accepting a bribe on an especially large scale, and the court remanded him in custody for two months. Thus, within a short period, the Moscow military court considered two cases against senior Russian generals linked to corruption charges.

Russian investigative authorities are expected to publicly clarify the facts behind the charges against Grekhov, and it remains to be seen whether his defense will appeal the pre-trial measure. Until a final verdict is issued, he is presumed innocent.

Sources: focus-news.net, marketscreener.com, rbc.ru