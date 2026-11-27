Russia accused Latvia of creating “artificial obstacles” to the transit of Russian grain to global markets. Moscow said the restrictions were creating additional risks to global food security.

The accusations were made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “Latvia is creating artificial obstacles to the transit of Russian grain to global markets,” she said, according to Reuters.

According to Zakharova, Latvian authorities are checking Russian grain shipments for an alleged origin in stolen Ukrainian agricultural produce and are seeking ways to completely ban the transit of Russian grain through the country.

Zakharova also accused Latvia and the other Baltic states of allowing Ukrainian drones to fly through their airspace in order to attack Russian targets. The Russian Foreign Ministry presented no evidence to support this claim.

Grain checks have been tightened

The dispute comes amid intensified Latvian inspections of transit shipments. In September, the country’s parliament approved stricter controls on grain from third countries to determine whether the cargo originated in occupied Ukrainian territories.

In the first ten months of 2026, 1.115 million tonnes of Russian grain transited Latvia. The amount was 3.1 times higher than in the same period of 2025, further intensifying the debate in the country over the origin of the shipments and the role of Latvian ports.

Latvia already bans the import of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products and animal feed onto its domestic market. The new checks also apply to cargo that merely passes through the country without being sold on the European Union market.

International scheme for verifying origin

In October, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Latvia signed a memorandum to expand an international scheme for verifying the origin of grain. The aim is to track shipments that may have been produced in occupied Ukrainian regions and presented as Russian produce.

Separately from the bilateral accusations over grain, the Russian Foreign Ministry also linked Latvia to claims of Ukrainian drone attacks. The published statement did not specify any particular flights, routes or evidence confirming this claim.

Sources: bta.bg, devdiscourse.com, hromadske.ua