US armed forces have disabled the cargo ship “Pacific Archer” in the Gulf of Oman after the vessel left the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. According to US Central Command, the ship, which sails under the flag of Palau, attempted to break the blockade imposed on Iran by Washington.

A US military aircraft carried out a strike with precision-guided munitions on the ship's stern. As a result, its propulsion system was disabled, US Central Command said. “The civilian crew was unharmed,” the statement said.

The US side claims that the crew ignored repeated warnings issued before the vessel proceeded through the area. Washington did not report any injuries among those on board and did not specify whether the ship sustained other damage.

Six ships disabled

Central Command said it continues to enforce the maritime blockade against Iran. According to its data, US forces have diverted 158 commercial vessels that complied with their instructions, while six vessels were disabled for refusing to comply with them.

The case involving the “Pacific Archer” is part of a series of actions against commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman. On November 7, US forces reported a similar strike on the cargo ship “Huda,” which sails under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Washington said at the time that the vessel had repeatedly ignored warnings and attempted to violate the blockade.

US authorities urged ships sailing in the Gulf of Oman and in the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz to comply with warnings from US forces. Iranian authorities have not publicly commented on the incident involving the “Pacific Archer.”

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com