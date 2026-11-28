Albania is marking 114 years since declaring its independence. The national holiday is celebrated on November 28 – the date on which, in 1912, Ismail Qemali proclaimed the country's independence from the Ottoman Empire in Vlora.

The assembly was attended by 83 delegates from Albanian communities, 40 of whom signed the declaration of independence. Ismail Qemali became the first prime minister of the new state.

The date is also known as Flag Day. On November 28, 1443, Gjergj Kastrioti – Skanderbeg captured the fortress in Krujë and raised the red flag with a black eagle – a symbol that later became Albania's national flag.

Joint program with Kosovo

This year's celebrations are part of a joint cultural program by Albania and Kosovo under the motto „One nation, one heart“. The initiative runs until December 6 and includes concerts, exhibitions, theater performances and film screenings.

Events are planned in Tirana, Pristina, Vlora, Berat, Korçë, Krujë, Lezhë, Tropojë, Pogradec and Bitola. The National Library of Albania will present an exhibition about writer Ismail Kadare and his ties to Kosovo. Another exhibition will be dedicated to the delegates who signed the declaration of independence in 1912.

The National Ensemble of Songs and Dances of Albania will give a concert in Tirana on November 28, and in Vlora the following day. The program also includes an Albanian music festival on December 3 and 4.

The holiday among the Albanian community in New York

The New York City Council adopted a resolution designating November 28 as Albania Independence Day in the city every year. The resolution cites the contribution of the Albanian community to New York's public and cultural life. Around 100,000 people of Albanian descent live across the metropolis's five boroughs, particularly in the Bronx and Staten Island.

A celebration was held at City Hall on November 23. On November 28, the Albanian association „Ana e Malit“ is organizing a festive event in Staten Island, while other events are planned in the Bronx and Eastchester.

At a reception in Pristina, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti described the key dates in Albanian national history as „the foundations of our nation“. Thus, November 28 continues to bring together in a single holiday the historical memory of Skanderbeg, Albania's independence and the cultural ties between Albanians in the region and the diaspora.

Sources: bta.bg, rtsh.al