Artificial intelligence may be close to a mathematical breakthrough capable of changing the way bank transactions, diplomatic correspondence and personal messages are protected. This warning comes amid a series of results published by leading AI companies, but as of now there has been no confirmed public announcement of a method for breaking encryption.

Scott Aaronson, a theoretical computer scientist, spoke of “well-supported rumors” that powerful models have made progress in solving mathematical problems considered unsolvable for decades. According to him, he is “almost certain” that artificial intelligence laboratories have one or more significant discoveries in the field of cryptography.

“People who thought artificial intelligence could not achieve anything significant in mathematics are definitely wrong. It is no longer clear where the limits of its capabilities lie,” commented Stephen Murdoch, a professor of computer science at University College London.

Two completely different possibilities

According to experts, it is still unclear what exactly the technology companies may have discovered. One scenario is that AI has found an easier way to break cryptographic algorithms. In that case, huge amounts of confidential data could become more accessible to hackers and other attackers.

The other possibility is that artificial intelligence has proved that a particular method of breaking encryption does not exist. In that case, the result would show that some information is better protected than previously believed. Different systems use different algorithms, so a potential breakthrough would not necessarily affect all types of encryption.

Mathematician Marcus du Sautoy told BBC Radio 4: “No one is talking about the problem at the heart of protecting all our electronic secrets. Some of us think that perhaps they have already solved it, and the consequences would be so far-reaching that everyone is simply keeping silent.”

New uncertainty arrives before quantum computers

Until now, the main long-term threat to encryption had been associated with quantum computers. With sufficient development, they could solve the mathematical problems on which widely used security systems are based. That is why governments and technology companies are already preparing to transition to post-quantum cryptography.

In October, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology published a plan for the phased replacement of vulnerable algorithms. For high-value systems, the US federal authorities have set deadlines of 2030 for protecting key exchanges and 2031 for digital signatures, while the overall target for migration is 2035.

This preparation is planned to take place over a period of years. The concern now is that a mathematical discovery made with the help of artificial intelligence could bring forward the timelines much sooner. The Guardian reports on recent results related to fundamental questions about computational complexity and the limits of the problems computers can solve.

A breakthrough does not mean immediate chaos

Alan Woodward, a professor of computer science at the University of Surrey, warns that even if such a discovery exists, it would not automatically render encryption meaningless within days. Between the mathematical result and its practical use lie the verification of the proofs, the development of a working algorithm and its deployment against real-world systems.

Nevertheless, banks, governments and intelligence services must be able to respond quickly. “Those that are flexible and can adapt quickly will be safe. Those who fall behind may find themselves unprepared,” Woodward warns.

The next key stage is the independent verification of the published mathematical results and any proofs mentioned by the experts.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, theguardian.com