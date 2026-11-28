German authorities have detained two Iraqi nationals on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization and preparing attacks against synagogues. Mostafa Ai-R. was arrested in Heidelberg, while Amir J. was arrested in Cologne, CBS News reported, citing the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

During the operation, a total of 17 locations were searched in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia. More than 250 officers from the Federal Criminal Police Office, the federal police and local police forces took part in the operation. Measures were also taken against another suspect in Hürth.

“The two detainees are strongly suspected of being members of a local terrorist organization,” the Federal Prosecutor's Office said. They face suspicions under Section 129a of the German Criminal Code. The arrest warrants were issued on November 18 by an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice.

Planned attacks against synagogues

The investigation is linked to Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, or HAYI – a group that since March 2026 has claimed responsibility for acts of sabotage, arson and other violent actions against American, Israeli and Jewish targets in Europe.

According to the German prosecutors, at the end of 2025 the two men and other individuals founded a separate organization with the aim of preparing terrorist attacks in Germany and other European countries. Amir was also a member of it. The organization recruited funds and people to carry out attacks using explosive devices.

At the end of March 2026, unidentified perpetrators visited a synagogue in Cologne and a site in another European city on two consecutive nights. According to prosecutors, they were likely carrying explosive devices, but the attacks were not carried out. The reason for the failure remains unknown.

Link to a case in the United States

German investigators claim that Mostafa maintained contact with Mohammed Al-Saadi, who has been charged in the United States and is described by American justice officials as a key figure in a network linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kataib Hezbollah. In May 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Al-Saadi with participating in the planning and coordination of nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks in Europe and the United States.

U.S. authorities describe HAYI as a front for Iranian entities and the Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah. The United Kingdom has included the group on its list of terrorist organizations, while Germany's domestic intelligence agency links it to attacks against Jewish institutions in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The proceedings in Germany began on the basis of information from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Following their detention, the two suspects were due to appear before a judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe, who would rule on their detention. The German prosecutors have not disclosed details about their immigration status or the length of their stay in the country. The investigation is ongoing.

The case forms part of a broader investigation into suspected attacks and plots linked to Iranian entities and networks operating through local intermediaries in Europe. In June 2026, Bulgaria was among the countries that signed an international statement against threats attributed to Iranian services and affiliated groups, but there is no information that the German case involves Bulgarian citizens or institutions.