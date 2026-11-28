A pregnant inmate escaped from a transport vehicle in the US state of New Mexico after taking control of an official SUV and driving away during a lunch stop. The search for 26-year-old Rebecca Taylor is ongoing, and a reward of up to $5,000 has been announced for information leading to her capture, AP reports.

Taylor was being returned to the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in the city of Grants after a prenatal medical examination. She was traveling with another inmate and was accompanied by three law enforcement officers.

At around 11:35 a.m. local time, the team stopped at a Whataburger restaurant in Albuquerque. Taylor was not handcuffed because of her pregnancy. She unfastened her seat belt, moved into the driver's seat and drove away in an official Dodge Journey.

“During transport, Taylor managed to take control of the vehicle and drive away,” prison officials said.

The other inmate managed to get out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. The SUV was found later that day abandoned in a residential neighborhood in Albuquerque. The orange prison jumpsuit Taylor was wearing when she escaped was also found in the area.

A local resident found a mobile phone near Alamosa Park in the southwestern part of the city and handed it over to the New Mexico State Police. Leads are being checked at bus and train stations, while several law enforcement agencies are involved in the search.

The search continues

Following the incident, authorities ordered a lockdown at all state prisons as a precautionary measure. An arrest warrant has been issued for Rebecca Taylor, and authorities warned members of the public not to approach or attempt to apprehend her themselves.

Taylor is serving a sentence for nonviolent crimes related to theft and burglary. According to authorities, she has ties to the Albuquerque area and the state of Texas, expanding the directions in which leads are being investigated.