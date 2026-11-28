Mexico accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs after the US Drug Enforcement Administration opened anonymous channels for reports on cartels in the state of Sinaloa. Information can be submitted via Signal, WhatsApp and email, with the DEA promising to protect the identity and safety of those providing the tips.

The channels are intended for information about members of criminal networks, corrupt officials and people who launder money to finance narco-terrorism. “Your information matters. Your identity and safety matter,” said DEA Administrator Terry Cole.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reacted angrily to the initiative. She said the country's foreign ministry had filed an official complaint with US Ambassador Ron Johnson. “Relations are based on coordination, not subordination,” Sheinbaum said.

Dispute erupts amid fentanyl scandal

Sheinbaum linked the US initiative to an Associated Press investigation into the DEA's actions against a fentanyl-trafficking network. According to the report, at least 1.4 million counterfeit pills went undetected between August 2024 and April 2025, while US agents tracked the criminal group for eight months.

The Associated Press calculated the number of pills by analyzing thousands of pages of court documents and investigative materials, detailed wiretap records and 12 hours of DEA surveillance footage. The footage reportedly showed dealers moving large quantities of pills through hotels, residential complexes, short-term rentals and warehouses in six US states.

Mexico's president called the case “Fentanyl Fast and Furious” – a reference to the 2011 scandal, in which around 2,000 weapons were allowed to reach Mexico in an effort to track them to cartel leaders. The DEA denies knowingly allowing the synthetic opioid to be trafficked.

Cooperation with Washington, but no US troops

Tensions between the two countries are unfolding alongside operations in which Mexico and the United States have exchanged intelligence. On November 20, Mexican troops captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” a key ally of a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The FBI had placed him on its list of the ten most wanted fugitives, while the State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest. Sixteen suspected cartel members and four military personnel were killed during the operation and the ensuing clashes.

Mexico requested support from Washington, and the United States sent a drone to gather information on Meza Flores's whereabouts. US authorities requested his extradition, but Attorney General Ernestina Godoy said he would be tried in Mexico.

Washington is stepping up pressure on Mexico to take more decisive action against the cartels and has even offered to send troops to Mexican territory. Sheinbaum rejects this possibility but supports the idea of security cooperation. The DEA also announced that it was preparing a tip line for the state of Jalisco, a stronghold of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Sources: cbsnews.com, apnews.com