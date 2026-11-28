Speed restrictions on the US Starshield satellite communications system are hampering the operations of Ukrainian strike drones in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia. According to the Kyiv Independent, citing two Ukrainian military officials, some missions have suffered extremely heavy losses of unmanned aerial vehicles, while other operations have been canceled.

The restrictions were introduced in October and apply only in areas under Russian control. A senior Ukrainian military official stated that „it is obvious that a political decision has been made to limit the functionality of the system“ in these parts of the country.

According to another Ukrainian military official, medium-range drones have been affected, including the Fire Point FP-2 model. It can carry a payload of up to 200 kilograms and travel up to 700 kilometers. Similar unmanned aerial vehicles are used to attack Russian military targets in the occupied territories, including launch sites, radar stations, fuel and weapons depots, and air defense systems.

Difficulties also in defending against Russian drones

The problem is not limited to Ukrainian strike operations. The restrictions also reduce the ability of Ukrainian forces to counter Russian air attacks, as some interception systems rely on communications through Starlink and its military version, Starshield.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the restrictions remain in effect in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. He warned that this is making it more difficult to protect energy infrastructure from Russian attack drones. In the frontline area, Ukrainian forces cannot make full use of their aircraft and are relying more heavily on interceptor drones.

„The speed restrictions on the Starshield system apply only to those territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia,“ the senior Ukrainian military official told the Kyiv Independent.

Washington and SpaceX urged to lift the restrictions

Zelensky called on the US and SpaceX, Elon Musk's company, to restore the system's normal operation. Kyiv is demanding clarification of the reasons for the restriction, but no public explanation from the US government or SpaceX regarding its implementation in the occupied areas has been provided.

According to the Ukrainian officials, the consequences are being felt both in strikes against Russian targets and in defense against air attacks. Thus, the technical restriction is also turning into a political dispute between Kyiv and Washington over control of a communications system on which key operations of the Ukrainian armed forces depend.