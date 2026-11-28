New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani underwent surgery for a torn Achilles tendon sustained during an unofficial football match with journalists. The procedure was successful, and the mayor has already been discharged from hospital and is recovering, his press secretary Joe Calvello said. According to him, Mamdani is expected to make a full recovery, AP reported.

The match was between the mayor’s team and members of the City Hall press corps. Mamdani’s team won 10–5, and he himself scored a goal shortly after taking the field. “I scored a goal shortly after I went onto the field and forgot that I’m 35. Soon afterwards, I tore my Achilles tendon,” the mayor said. He attributed the injury to insufficient warm-up and stretching before the match.

According to journalists who took part in the football match, the injury occurred without contact with an opposing player. Mamdani later appeared on crutches and wearing an orthopedic walking boot, revealing the reason for his absence from public events. Under the preliminary plan, he will wear a protective boot for between six and eight weeks, while his return to football is expected in about nine months.

Injury sidelines him from Thanksgiving Day parade

Because of his recovery, the mayor will not attend New York’s postponed Thanksgiving Day parade. The event was moved from Thursday to Saturday because of severe storms that affected the city and the surrounding area. According to the Associated Press, this is the first postponement of the parade in its 100-year history.

Mamdani said he was disappointed that he would not be able to attend the event, which was rescheduled for just one day after his surgery. For now, it has been confirmed that he is recovering outside the hospital, while a detailed schedule for his return to his usual public engagements has not been announced.