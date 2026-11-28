US military forces used counter-drone systems to repel six unmanned aerial vehicles detected over the British Royal Air Force base at “Lakenheath” in Suffolk on November 13. The information was reported by the Financial Times, which cited people familiar with the case.

According to British and US officials, the incident may be linked to Iran. The drones were not located or seized after the intervention by US forces, while the White House and the Pentagon have so far made no public comment.

“The Ministry of Defence Police and Suffolk Constabulary worked closely with US Air Force security forces in response to reports of unauthorised drone activity on November 13 in the vicinity of RAF Lakenheath. The situation was quickly brought under control, and the base returned to its normal security and protection posture,” the UK Ministry of Defence told Reuters.

The US Air Force confirmed on the day of the incident that its personnel had responded to “suspected unauthorised drone activity”. No service members, aircraft or infrastructure at the base were harmed.

Incident comes amid tensions surrounding the bases

The incident near Lakenheath followed warnings of threats against US facilities in the UK. In September, US President Donald Trump said that a threat linked to Iran had led to the withdrawal of US bombers from RAF Fairford.

British authorities later linked the incident near Fairford to Iran. Tehran denies involvement both in that incident and in other hostile actions on British territory.

In November 2024, unidentified drones were spotted near Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell over a period of several days. At the time, the US Air Force confirmed the sightings, but the perpetrators were not identified.

The latest incident shows that security around US military facilities in the UK remains heightened. There is still no official confirmation of who operated the six drones or what type they were.