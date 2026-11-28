Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 141 of the 162 drones sent by Russia overnight. Kyiv reported this, with the figures also cited by Ukrinform in its morning summary of the attack. The neutralized aircraft accounted for around 87% of all the drones.

Russia began the attack at around 6:00 p.m. It used Shahed drones, including 74 aircraft with jet engines, as well as Gerbera unmanned aerial vehicles and Parody decoys. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the drones were launched from Oryol, Millerovo and Kursk, as well as from occupied Donetsk and the settlement of Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, drone systems and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian defense forces took part in repelling the attack.

Hits were recorded in 13 locations

The Ukrainian Air Force recorded hits in 13 locations. Debris from downed drones fell in seven other locations. The report, cited by the Bulgarian News Agency, did not specify the affected settlements, the scale of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

The ratio between the drones launched and those neutralized was similar to that seen in other large-scale Russian attacks in November. On November 22, Ukrainian authorities said that 161 of the 186 drones used in a nighttime strike had been neutralized. The Associated Press reported that Russia had carried out nearly 300 air attacks per week against Ukraine during the month.

The figures regarding the latest attack are preliminary as far as the consequences on the ground are concerned. The locations of hits and fallen debris have been confirmed, but Ukrainian authorities have not published complete information about the material damage caused or any possible casualties.