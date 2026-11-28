Russia said it had intercepted and destroyed 1,246 Ukrainian drones over its regions and the Crimean Peninsula, which it has annexed, during the past night. The figures were provided by the Russian Ministry of Defence and have not been independently verified.

“During the past night, air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 1,246 drones,” the ministry said in a statement cited by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, drones were detected over Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Smolensk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Tula, Rostov, Volgograd, Saratov and Samara regions. The list also includes Krasnodar Krai, Bashkortostan, Moscow Region and the Crimean Peninsula.

462 drones were headed toward Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that 462 Ukrainian drones had been headed toward the Russian capital overnight. He said most of them had been neutralised by Russian air defence at a considerable distance from the city.

Sobyanin added that 123 drones had been destroyed as they approached Moscow. He did not specify whether there were any casualties or material damage.

The report comes amid a series of massive attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles against Russian regions. During the previous week, the Russian Ministry of Defence said it had intercepted 1,336 Ukrainian drones in another attack. The figures cited by Moscow were not independently verified then either.