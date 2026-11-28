Assets worth €14.5 million have been placed under a preventive freeze as part of an investigation into alleged VAT fraud in nine European Union countries, including Bulgaria. The measures were carried out at the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rome by the Italian Guardia di Finanza, Telegraph reports.

The freezes were imposed simultaneously in Belgium, Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Malta, Romania and Slovakia. Real estate, luxury goods, cash and funds in bank accounts worth more than €2.2 million have been seized. Searches were also carried out in Italy and Romania to locate assets and funds.

The investigation began following a tax audit of a company engaged in e-commerce involving telecommunications products. According to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, the activities of an alleged criminal organisation linked to large-scale VAT fraud, money laundering, self-laundering and the fraudulent transfer of assets in the consumer electronics sector are being investigated.

Mobile phones at reduced prices

According to the investigation, between 2019 and 2020, the organisation purchased large quantities of mobile phones from suppliers in other EU countries and sold them to private individuals in Italy at heavily reduced prices. The low price is believed to have been achieved by failing to remit the VAT collected from customers.

The money was transferred through a network of companies and individuals in Italy and abroad. The tax liabilities were left to inactive companies without real offices or genuine business activity. The companies were then abandoned, while the debts owed to the state remained unpaid.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office estimates the alleged damage to the budget at €14.5 million. Some of the funds were transferred abroad and then returned to Italy and invested in seemingly legitimate business activities. Other amounts were withdrawn in cash or used to acquire real estate and luxury cars.

Four companies and 11 individuals

The order for the preventive freeze was issued by a preliminary investigations judge at the Court of Rome. It concerns four companies and eleven individuals suspected of involvement in the scheme.

“All persons concerned are presumed innocent until proven guilty before the competent Italian courts,” the European Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

The operation is the latest case in which an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office into fraud involving electronic goods and VAT has reached Bulgaria. In December 2025, the institution announced a separate investigation in the country, during which more than 80 searches were carried out in nine cities, while the alleged damage was estimated at more than €13 million. The two cases are different and have not been presented as connected.

Italian judicial authorities are expected to continue the investigation and establish the role of each of the individuals and companies concerned.