Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to announce that he is ready to serve as the second prime minister in a rotational government initially headed by his political opponent, Gadi Eisenkot. This was reported by local Channel 13, citing its sources.

The possible move is part of an attempt to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Israel following the parliamentary elections. According to the media outlet, there is division within “Likud” over whether the party should join a national unity government with Eisenkot.

Eisenkot himself remains skeptical of Netanyahu’s intentions. He continues to prepare an independent government, although he has not completely ruled out the possibility of an agreement with “Likud” if the party changes its position.

“The moment is approaching when a decision must be made as to whether “Likud” is ready for serious negotiations and a partnership, or whether it will continue pretending and using delaying tactics,” Eisenkot said.

He accused Netanyahu’s party of frequently refusing to hold meetings aimed at reaching an agreement and of being unwilling to compromise. Eisenkot added that if “Likud” changes its way of thinking, “its door is open” to forming a rotational government.

Eisenkot’s Mandate Expires in December

According to The Times of Israel, Gadi Eisenkot has a mandate to form a government until December 6. After that date, he may ask President Isaac Herzog for a further 14-day extension before the mandate is returned or a new procedure begins.

The publication notes that under a possible rotation agreement, Eisenkot would take the prime minister’s post first, with Netanyahu replacing him later. This sequence is among the contentious issues in the negotiations, as the initial proposal reported by Channel 13 envisages Netanyahu serving as the second prime minister.

Meanwhile, Eisenkot is seeking support for a cabinet without “Likud”. According to The Times of Israel, his bloc still lacks a secure majority of 61 lawmakers, which would make any potential government dependent on additional partners or support in individual votes.

For now, it has not been confirmed that Netanyahu has officially made the offer, nor that Eisenkot has accepted it. The next key deadline is December 6, when the mandate to form a new Israeli government expires.

Sources: focus-news.net, timesofisrael.com