The United Kingdom has sent letters to around 100,000 former service personnel who are part of the country’s strategic reserve. In them, the Ministry of Defence urges them to update their contact details, professional skills and qualifications acquired since leaving the military.

Recipients retain a legal obligation to be called up for service in the most serious circumstances. Official information from the British government states that this could happen in the event of a national emergency, an attack on the United Kingdom, preparations for war or war. However, call-up is not automatic, and sending a letter does not constitute a mobilisation order.

“This is a sensible and necessary precautionary step,” Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said to Sky News. According to him, the measure is not a sign that war is imminent, but a way for the government to know who is available and what skills former service personnel have.

“People should see this as reassuring, not as a cause for concern,” Streeting said.

Voluntary participation in exercises

The strategic reserve includes approximately 95,000 former personnel from the Royal Navy, the British Army and the Royal Air Force. Some of them will be able to volunteer for training, exercises and short-term service.

The British government plans to invite up to around 1,000 reservists to take part in the NATO Steadfast Defender exercise in the spring of 2027. The invitations will be voluntary and will not replace the formal call-up procedure. For suitable candidates, military and civilian experience, qualifications, physical fitness and personal circumstances will be assessed.

Almost half are difficult to locate

The campaign also reveals a problem with maintaining the records. According to Sky News, the Ministry of Defence does not have up-to-date direct contact details for almost half of the strategic reservists. The heads of the Royal Navy, Army and Air Force have published open letters urging former service personnel to update their addresses, telephone numbers, qualifications and information about their civilian employment.

The strategic reserve has existed for decades, but following the end of the Cold War, regular contact with it and its training were limited. London began restoring this connection against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and the British government’s assessment that the security environment in Europe has become more dangerous and unpredictable.

British authorities stress that this concerns a reserve of people who served voluntarily in the armed forces, rather than the introduction of conscription for the population. Most veterans have no obligation to return to service, and the existence of such an obligation in itself does not mean that they will be mobilised.