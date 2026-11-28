Hundreds of visitors fled Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, north of Seattle, after noise during a physical altercation was mistaken for gunfire. The incident was reported at around 5 p.m. on Friday, November 27, when the mall was packed with people taking advantage of Black Friday sales.

Customers headed for the exits, while employees at several stores closed their businesses as a precaution. Videos posted on social media show people running through the shopping center. Some visitors hid in interior rooms while police investigated the report.

After arriving, police determined that a physical altercation had taken place in the food court. Tables and chairs were knocked over during the incident, and the resulting noise was mistaken by some customers for gunshots.

“Police determined that there had been a physical altercation during which tables and chairs were knocked over. The resulting noise led some visitors to believe that shots had been fired, prompting them to flee,” the Lynnwood Police Department said.

Commander Joseph Dickinson told The Seattle Times that officers found no evidence of a shooting and reported no injuries. According to police, there had been no active-shooter threat. Individual stores activated their own lockdown procedures “out of an abundance of caution,” but the mall as a whole was not placed under a general lockdown.

Among those in the mall was Lasean Lowery from the nearby city of Shoreline. He said he had been shopping with his wife when he suddenly saw crowds running. Lowery followed the people and began filming, initially unaware of the cause of the panic.

“We don’t know what’s happening in Macy’s,” Lowery says in the video shared online.

He later learned that visitors had heard a loud noise in the food court and concluded that shots had been fired. According to his account, employees and customers remained frightened as they tried to determine whether there was any real danger.

The same mall was the scene of a deadly shooting in 2024

The incident took place at a location where, in July 2024, a 13-year-old girl was killed by a bullet during a conflict between teenagers. The shooting led to a major police operation and the closure of the shopping center. In August 2026, an 18-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in that case.