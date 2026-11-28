Ukraine’s Russian-speaking territories will become part of Russia, and Moscow will not give them up. This was stated by Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany, on the podcast Zur Wahrheit gehört, as quoted by RBC.

“We are in favour of peace. We must bring all this to an immediate end. The Russian-speaking regions will become part of Russia, and it will no longer give them up,” Weidel said. She called for an immediate peace treaty to be concluded.

Weidel presented her own version of the reasons that led to the war. According to her, Ukraine shelled its own population, including with missiles, while attacks were carried out against Russian-speaking residents. She described the situation in the region as close to civil war.

The co-leader of the German party also claimed that Kyiv had failed to implement the “Minsk-1” and “Minsk-2” agreements. She described the political change in Kyiv as a coup d’état and said that the removal of the president who was friendly towards Russia had taken place with financial support from Western non-governmental organisations.

“I have to ask myself why such huge chaos was created in the first place, so that we ended up in this terrible situation,” Weidel added.

Call for Merz to negotiate with Moscow

Earlier, Weidel called on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to travel to Russia immediately and take part in negotiations to end the conflict. According to her, Germany has already lost the opportunity to be a neutral mediator because it is too deeply involved in supporting Ukraine.

“Russia sees us as a party to the war. Given all this military rhetoric, that is not surprising,” she said.

Merz had earlier suggested a meeting at the advisers’ level involving Russia, Ukraine, European countries and the United States in Abu Dhabi. In November, Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives held talks there related to finding a way out of the war. The German chancellor said that Europe should take part in future negotiations.

On 11 November, the Kremlin announced that Vladimir Putin was open to contacts with Merz. This, however, does not mean that an agreement has been reached on territorial concessions or changes to Ukraine’s borders.

Weidel’s statement comes amid ongoing disputes over the Alternative for Germany’s position towards Russia. Its political opponents have repeatedly accused the party of excessive sympathy towards Moscow, while the party’s leadership rejects these claims.

Sources: rbc.ru, cdnassets.aa.gss.superonline.net