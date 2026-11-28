Donald Trump defended his relationship with Vladimir Putin after Volodymyr Zelensky described it as strange for the US president to call the Russian leader his friend. In an interview with the BBC, the Ukrainian president compared such a friendship to relations between a person and Adolf Hitler during World War II. Zelensky stressed that Putin is an aggressor and a murderer.

Asked about his remarks, Trump told reporters that maintaining dialogue with Putin was linked to his efforts to end the war. “We want to reach an agreement. We want to stop the killing,” the US president said. According to him, the biggest obstacle to a peaceful settlement is that Zelensky and Putin hate each other.

“I could come in and say: ‘You don’t like me!’ — and then we would have the same problem that already exists between Zelensky and Putin,” the US president said.

He added that personal contact with the Russian president was necessary to reach an agreement. Trump and Putin spoke in Shenzhen during a meeting in China in November, and the US president described Putin as his friend.

Different messages after the meeting with Rutte

Trump’s comments came after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on November 25. In a joint statement, the two called on Russia to avoid actions that could intentionally or unintentionally expand the war and said that a peaceful settlement should be reached as soon as possible.

In a post on the social network Truth Social, Trump expanded on the wording. While the NATO text directed the appeal at Russia, the US president also added Ukraine, saying that both sides should avoid actions that expand the conflict.

In a separate post Trump said he had spoken at length with Putin about the need for Russia to end “any military aggression against territories across Europe” so that an agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be reached. He did not specify which particular actions he meant.

The war continues against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts

The statements were made against the backdrop of ongoing military operations. Ukraine is intensifying its strikes on Russian oil and gas infrastructure, as well as its campaign against the Russian military and commercial fleets. According to the Associated Press, Russia carried out nearly 300 air attacks per week in November.

Thus, the public positions of Washington, Kyiv and NATO remain different regarding pressure on Moscow and the role of Ukrainian military operations. Trump is insisting on a quick agreement and maintaining contact with Putin, while Zelensky is calling on the US to exert stronger pressure on Russia.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, apnews.com, focus-news.net