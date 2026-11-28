Herbert Kickl, leader of the opposition Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), proposed that Ukraine accept Syrians and Afghans whom the European Union cannot return to their countries of origin. He said this should be requested as compensation for European financial assistance to Kyiv.

Kickl said that the EU and Austria had invested “hundreds of billions” in Ukraine. According to him, the migrants accepted could help rebuild the country after the end of the war.

“When the guns there fall silent, the time will come to ask for something in return,” Herbert Kickl said.

The FPÖ leader described the idea as a solution in which all sides benefit. He said that people who disagreed with such an approach could leave Austria, but could not stay there.

Herbert Kickl is the leader of an opposition party and chairman of its parliamentary group.

The Austrian politician also linked the proposal to a domestic political dispute over migration. He accused the current governing coalition of representing a vote of no confidence in the will of the electorate and of contributing to the increase in illegal immigration.

European Aid for Kyiv

The European Commission states that total EU support for Ukraine since the start of Russia’s war amounts to €245.5 billion. The sum includes financial, military, humanitarian and other forms of assistance. For 2026 and 2027, the European Union also plans a €90 billion loan for Kyiv.

These funds are part of European policy to support the Ukrainian state and are not tied to any publicly announced condition requiring it to accept migrants. Nor was such a condition identified in Kickl’s statement as having been agreed upon by the European institutions.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com, derstandard.at