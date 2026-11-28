Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the complete destruction of the Crimean Bridge, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing new strikes on the facility. This was reported by the British newspaper The Telegraph, citing military sources.

“The president wants the bridge to be completely destroyed,” one of the sources told the publication. The claim that Zelensky issued a direct order has not been publicly confirmed by the Ukrainian presidency or military command.

According to the report, the strikes on 17 and 18 November were the culmination of a seven-stage operation to weaken Russian air defenses, radars and electronic warfare systems around the bridge. The operation involved 11 different weapons systems. Drones were deployed initially, followed by the launch of Neptune missiles.

A source familiar with the operation claimed that Ukrainian naval forces fired a salvo from the shore and immediately withdrew to avoid retaliatory fire. At around 2 a.m., the missile brigade determined that part of the roadway and the supporting arch had collapsed into the water.

“Of course, we had a little beer,” one of the operation’s organizers said.

A second strike was carried out the following night, destroying part of the railway line. According to The Telegraph, the military only learned afterward that the attack had been carried out on the basis of a direct order from Zelensky.

The bridge remains a disrupted transport route

The Crimean Bridge is the main direct transport link between Russia and Crimea, which Moscow occupied and annexed in 2014. Reuters reported that the Ukrainian president had described the strikes as a response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. The agency also noted that following the destruction of the central road section, Russian forces are relying more heavily on a land route through the occupied parts of southern and eastern Ukraine.

Russia has not set a timetable for restoring the bridge. Road traffic remains disrupted, while rail transport has been partially restored on one track, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said, as quoted by The Moscow Times.

The Telegraph suggests that following the latest strikes, Zelensky may redirect resources from the production of Flamingo missiles to Neptune missiles. According to the newspaper’s sources, this would allow hundreds more combat missions to be carried out. This assessment, as well as the preparations for new attacks, is currently based on claims by anonymous military sources.

Sources: focus-news.net, investing.com, themoscowtimes.com