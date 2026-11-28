At around 10:00 a.m., an explosion rocked a school in the Andar Ser area of Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province. Several students were killed or injured, local police said, but the exact number of casualties is still unknown.

Farid Dehqan, a spokesman for the Kunar police department, said there was also no information yet about the cause of the explosion. Investigative teams have been dispatched to the site from the province, which borders Pakistan, BTA reported.

It has not yet been reported whether the explosion was caused by an attack, munitions or another type of explosive device. Police have also not said whether any teachers or local residents were among those affected. The investigation is expected to determine what caused the blast and the exact number of casualties.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a series of attacks affecting schools and children in Afghanistan. In August, a hand grenade explosion near a school complex in Kabul injured more than 40 children aged between 9 and 14. The United Nations mission in the country later reported at least 42 casualties.

The Kabul attack was carried out in Dasht-e Barchi, an area populated predominantly by members of the Hazara ethnic group. Previous attacks on schools in the capital have most often affected children from this community.

“This predominantly Hazara part of Kabul was attacked again. Horrible!”

That was stated by the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, following the August attack.

In May 2021, three explosions at a school in Kabul killed dozens of people, most of them girls. The latest incident in Kunar once again raises questions about the safety of children in the country, but so far there is no information about a perpetrator or the motives behind the explosion.