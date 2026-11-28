A cargo ship has been hijacked in the Gulf of Aden, about 118 kilometers southeast of Balkhaf, Yemen. Armed men boarded the vessel without permission and took control of it, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported.

“UKMTO received information about an incident 118 km southeast of Barhaf, Yemen. The captain of the cargo ship reported that armed men had boarded without permission,” the agency said in its warning. According to UKMTO, the hijackers currently control the vessel, and local authorities have been notified.

The ship’s name, flag and cargo have not been reported. There is also no confirmed information about the nationality of the crew members or about any injuries or casualties. UKMTO has urged vessels in the area to proceed with increased caution and report any suspicious activity while the authorities clarify the circumstances.

Another Shipping Alert in the Region

The incident adds to a series of piracy-related incidents and armed attacks along routes near Yemen, Somalia and the Gulf of Aden. The Associated Press reported in November that more than 70 incidents had been recorded in the region since November 2023, with approximately half occurring in 2026.

According to the agency, six commercial vessels were hijacked between April and August. Among the affected vessels were the tanker “Asena”, which was seized off the coast of Yemen in July, and the tanker “Honer 25”, which has been held by pirates since April. Five crew members were killed during the operation to free “Honer 25” in September, while 16 suspected pirates were detained by authorities in Puntland.

Maritime security in the area has been further complicated by attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The European Union’s “Atalanta” naval operation is active in the Gulf of Aden, with its ships and aircraft monitoring the routes and supporting anti-piracy efforts.

At this stage, it has not been reported whether an operation to free the hijacked vessel has begun. Further official information is expected to clarify the condition of the crew, the identity of the vessel and the direction in which it is heading.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com