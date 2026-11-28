Turkey’s state-owned company BOTAŞ and Russian gas giant Gazprom have extended their natural gas supply contract by three years. The agreement was signed on November 27 and maintains the existing supply volumes and terms, BloombergHT reported.

The decision was announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. According to him, a separate contract has been signed between Novatek and a Turkish company for liquefied natural gas supplies.

“The supplies will begin on January 1, 2027. The volumes are currently small, but an increase cannot be ruled out,” Novak said.

Thus, Turkey will continue to receive Russian gas both via pipelines and in the form of liquefied natural gas. The new agreement with Gazprom comes after a period during which the previous contracts were extended for only one year at a time.

Supplies pass through TurkStream and Blue Stream

According to the specialized publication Upstream, BOTAŞ’s contracts with Gazprom are linked to supplies via the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines. The maximum volumes specified for the two routes are 16 billion cubic meters and 5.75 billion cubic meters per year, respectively.

Novak also said that since the beginning of the year, Russia had supplied Turkey with more than 20 million tons of petroleum products, a significant portion of which was diesel fuel. He did not specify the value of these supplies.

The dispute over Russian gas continues

The contract extension coincides with European pressure to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies. Poland’s Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka warned that returning to Russian gas would increase Europe’s vulnerability and strengthen the Kremlin’s position.

At the same time, Turkey maintains a multi-component gas import system that includes pipeline supplies from Russia and Iran, as well as liquefied gas. On November 27, BOTAŞ and the National Iranian Gas Company also extended their bilateral agreement until 2032, BloombergHT reported.

The first deliveries of Russian liquefied gas under the new contract with Novatek are scheduled for January 1, 2027. So far, no specific annual volumes or financial parameters of the agreement have been announced.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, bloomberght.com, upstreamonline.com