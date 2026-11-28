Costa Rica refused to allow Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, to enter the country. The Italian lawyer was stopped on November 26 at Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José, where she remained for more than a day.

Immigration Director Omer Badilla said the decision was made because of “an international alert over links to terrorist acts” and national security concerns. He did not say who had issued the alert and provided no evidence to support the claim.

“Defending human rights is not terrorism,” Albanese wrote. In an interview with Costa Rican newspaper La Nación, she said that if the authorities had evidence, they should present it, and if they did not, they would have to answer for their words.

The ceremony was held remotely

Albanese had arrived in Costa Rica to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica. The academic event took place on November 27, but she joined via video link from the airport and delivered her acceptance speech remotely.

The university described the authorities’ refusal to let her enter as an extremely serious matter and called for the legal grounds for the decision to be explained. The honorary degree is the university’s highest academic distinction and was awarded for Albanese’s work in the field of human rights.

In her speech, Albanese rejected the allegations made by the Costa Rican authorities and called for an investigation into whether the decision was linked to the sanctions imposed on her by the United States. In July 2025, the US Treasury Department added her name to a sanctions list under a program linked to the International Criminal Court. Then-Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused her of antisemitism and supporting terrorism, allegations she rejected.

Constitutional court intervenes

After Albanese remained at the airport, her representatives sought judicial protection. The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court ordered that she not be forced to leave the country while the appeal was being considered, and ruled that she be moved to a hotel near the terminal.

Initially, immigration authorities did not immediately comply with the order. Albanese was later escorted from the airport and accommodated in a hotel before departing for Mexico. She said she had been awake for about 50 hours.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said he was “deeply concerned” by the decision. “This is difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica’s long-standing commitment to human rights,” Türk said, urging the authorities to reconsider their position.

Albanese has been a UN special rapporteur since 2022 and is among the international community’s most outspoken critics of Israel’s military actions in Gaza. She accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians, while Israel and the United States reject her assessments and insist that her mandate should be terminated.

Sources: edition.cnn.com, new.streetinsider.com, apnews.com