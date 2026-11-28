Spain is observing a day of reflection ahead of the snap parliamentary elections on November 29. Election campaigning, rallies and political advertising are prohibited, while the parties await the voters’ decision following a campaign marked by sharp clashes and two major televised debates, BNR reports.

Polls published on November 23 showed the right-wing bloc of the People’s Party and “Vox” in the lead. In recent days, however, the left has grown more confident that it can retain power. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists are counting on a last-minute mobilization, while the far-left formations from the “Broad Front” coalition are seeking to preserve their influence in the future parliament.

Different forecasts for the election outcome

The latest estimates do not paint an entirely clear picture. A 40dB poll for “El País” and Cadena SER forecasts 187 seats for the People’s Party, “Vox” and UPN, which would be 11 above the threshold for a parliamentary majority. According to the same survey, the parties that could support a new Sánchez government would receive a total of 158 seats.

At the same time, the latest barometer of the Centre for Sociological Research, published by Cadena SER, places PSOE in first place with 34.4% against 24.7% for the People’s Party. “Vox” receives 15.6%, while the “Broad Front” gets 5.7%. Thus, the different methodologies and political attitudes leave open not only the question of which party will come first, but also whether either of the blocs will secure sufficient support to govern.

Housing, prices and migration at the heart of the campaign

The dispute between the government and the opposition focused mainly on three issues – the housing crisis, rising prices and migration. Pedro Sánchez defended social benefits and employment growth. The opposition called for lower taxes, changes to housing policy and stricter border controls.

The elections will show whether the lead held by the right-wing bloc, recorded in some of the latest polls, will turn into a parliamentary majority, or whether the Socialists will manage to retain power with the support of their left-wing and regional partners.