Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that it would become increasingly difficult for Rome to continue providing military aid to Kyiv following the operation in the area of the Libyan port of Benghazi. The two spoke by phone on November 27.

During the conversation, Zelensky acknowledged that the operation had been carried out without prior coordination with European partners. The Ukrainian president committed to ensuring a full exchange of information and direct, regular and effective communication between the relevant institutions of Ukraine and Italy.

The Italian government expressed concern that the actions near Benghazi could extend the war into the Mediterranean. “Italy’s support for Ukraine cannot turn into acceptance of initiatives that jeopardize the security of Italy and the region,” Meloni’s office said in a statement.

Rome was not informed in advance

According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, there are doubts in Rome that all claims about advance notification of Western partners were accurate. Italy was not among the countries informed about the operation carried out near the Libyan coast.

The Italian government believes that London and Washington were likely informed, while it remains unclear whether Paris received prior information. Against this backdrop, Italy is the only one of the major European capitals to have publicly expressed concern about the transfer of military operations to the Mediterranean.

Growing pressure on Meloni

The case comes at a time when opposition to continuing military support for Ukraine is growing in the Italian parliament. According to La Repubblica, actions such as the operation in Benghazi, which Rome believes could affect national security, further complicate the position of the Italian government.

Meloni continues to support Ukraine on its path toward a just and lasting peace, but insists that this support must take into account the security of Italy and the region. Following the phone call, Kyiv committed to improving the exchange of information with Rome, which is the next concrete step after the diplomatic tensions surrounding the operation.