Six hundred and seventy-seven live wild animals were found in the checked luggage of two Chinese nationals at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru. They included tarantulas, centipedes, scorpions and lizards.

The inspection was carried out on November 26 by officials from Peru’s National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) and customs inspectors. The luggage contained 386 tarantulas, 166 centipedes, 112 scorpions and seven lizards. Six ants were found dead.

The animals had been placed in zip-lock bags and plastic containers. Some of them had been wrapped in damp paper towels to keep them alive during the journey. One of the containers with tarantulas had been hidden inside a small plush backpack carried by one of the female passengers.

The two passengers had planned to fly from Lima to Paris and then continue on to China. SERFOR estimates the value of the shipment at approximately $100,000. According to the agency, such animals are sold as exotic pets in markets in Asia and Europe.

“Illegal wildlife trafficking usually increases before the holidays, when exotic animals are purchased as gifts,” said Cora Suárez, a forest and wildlife control specialist at SERFOR.

Second similar discovery in less than a month

The case is the second similar shipment intercepted at the airport in Lima in less than a month. In early November, Peruvian authorities discovered more than 3,000 tarantulas hidden in socks and distributed among three suitcases. At the time, the passengers were traveling to Germany.

In the previous operation, two German nationals and one Polish national were inspected. Initial reports cited more than 3,000 tarantulas, while later reports, citing the Peruvian police, referred to 12,796 specimens. This higher figure has not been confirmed by all sources.

No details have been released in the new case regarding charges or the final fate of the confiscated animals. It has been confirmed that the shipment was stopped before the planned international journey.