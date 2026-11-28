Ukraine is commemorating the victims of the Holodomor – the famine of 1932–1933, which the country recognizes as genocide against the Ukrainian people. The commemoration is held every year on the fourth Saturday of November, and in 2026 the date is November 28, BTA reports.

At 4:00 p.m., Ukrainians are called upon to light a candle in memory of those who died and observe a nationwide minute of silence. The commemorative events are dedicated not only to the Holodomor of 1932–1933, but also to the mass famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947.

Nearly 4 million victims over 22 months

The famine of 1932–1933 was the most severe. It was preceded by forced collectivization of agriculture, the seizure of peasants' land and farms, and repression in rural areas. According to the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, Stalin's regime „deliberately used famine as a means of subjugating Ukrainian peasants“ and destroying independent peasant farms.

According to official Ukrainian data, nearly 4 million people died over a period of 22 months. Children were particularly hard hit – in many areas, around two-thirds of students did not return to class in September 1933.

For decades, the subject was banned from public discussion in the Soviet Union. Research into the tragedy began only in the late 1980s. In 2006, Ukraine officially recognized the famine of 1932–1933 as genocide. As of 2024, around 30 countries had done the same at the parliamentary level.

Other mass famines also claimed hundreds of thousands of lives

The famine of 1946–1947 occurred in the first years after World War II. According to estimates by Ukrainian demographers, it caused more than 700,000 excess deaths. More than a quarter of the victims were children under the age of 14. The causes included severe drought, postwar destruction and a shortage of agricultural labor.

The memory of the Holodomor is also significant for Bulgaria. In February 2023, the National Assembly recognized the famine of 1932–1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people. The parliamentary group of „Democratic Bulgaria“ stated in November 2026 that thousands of Bulgarians in Ukraine were among the victims.