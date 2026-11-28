Heavy rain and thunderstorms have swept across northern and western Greece, with roads and homes flooded in the area of Mesolongi. The National Meteorological Service has raised the warning level, and rainfall is expected to continue with great intensity for at least two days. The Bulgarian National Radio reported this.

The highest flood risk has been recorded in Thessaly, Phthiotis, Central Greece and Euboea. Torrential rain and thunderstorms are also expected in northern Greece and Athens by the end of the day. Civil Protection is warning people not to approach rivers and streams that could overflow. The instructions state: “Avoid crossing streams and rivers on foot or by car.”

Strong winds are already disrupting maritime transport. Some ferry services have been suspended, and transport companies are urging passengers to contact port authorities in advance. Traffic police recommend postponing journeys whenever possible, while drivers should travel at reduced speed and exercise increased caution.

Warnings remain in effect on Sunday as well

According to the National Meteorological Service’s updated emergency warning, a red alert is in effect on Saturday for the Ionian Islands, Epirus and Western Central Greece. An orange warning has been issued for the western Peloponnese and is expected to extend to parts of Central Macedonia and eastern Thessaly in the evening.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall and storms will initially affect Thessaly, Eastern Central Greece, mainly Phthiotis, and Euboea, before spreading to the eastern and southern Peloponnese. In the Aegean Sea, the forecast calls for northerly and northeasterly winds of up to 10 Beaufort, which could lead to further restrictions on ferry services and disruptions on coastal roads.